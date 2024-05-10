Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:OCIVF) Short Interest Update

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:OCIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the April 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Oakley Capital Investments Price Performance

OCIVF stock remained flat at $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

