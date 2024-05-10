Damian Sanders Buys 312,500 Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG) Stock

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) insider Damian Sanders purchased 312,500 shares of THG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £200,000 ($251,256.28).

Shares of THG traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 68.40 ($0.86). The stock had a trading volume of 5,762,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,233. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.97. The firm has a market cap of £909.72 million, a PE ratio of -360.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. THG Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 55.47 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 110.25 ($1.39).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.32) price target on shares of THG in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 71.17 ($0.89).

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

