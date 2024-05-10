Javier Ferrán Acquires 292 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,836 ($35.63) per share, for a total transaction of £8,281.12 ($10,403.42).
Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Javier Ferrán acquired 290 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,853 ($35.84) per share, with a total value of £8,273.70 ($10,394.10).
Diageo Price Performance
DGE stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,850 ($35.80). 2,204,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,625. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,901.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,847.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,874.18. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,676 ($33.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,625.50 ($45.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
