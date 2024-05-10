Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Down 7.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.3% during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.12. 5,439,146 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 3,990,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHLS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after buying an additional 2,864,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,416,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,560 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,419 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

