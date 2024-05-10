Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Drops By 99.0%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the April 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Juggernaut Exploration Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JUGRF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. 34,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,002. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. Juggernaut Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.19.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Juggernaut Exploration
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.