Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Drops By 99.0%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the April 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUGRF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. 34,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,002. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. Juggernaut Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, platinum group elements, copper, lead, and zinc and other base metals, as well as sand, gravel, graphite, barite, and other industrial minerals and materials.

