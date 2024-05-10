TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the April 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TSS Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TSSI traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 88,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,074. TSS has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 million, a PE ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter.

About TSS

TSS, Inc provides integration technology services to implement, operate, and maintain information technology systems to enterprises and users in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

