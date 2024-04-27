Overbrook Management Corp Trims Position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Overbrook Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,976 shares during the quarter. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GAM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 692,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 125,281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,951,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 59,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,752 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:GAM opened at $45.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $46.81.
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
