Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE H traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $151.27. The company had a trading volume of 259,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $161.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.44 and its 200-day moving average is $134.51.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,084,248 shares of company stock valued at $326,572,489 in the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

