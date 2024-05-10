Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Down 99.6% in April

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the April 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Montage Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MAUTF traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.00. 60,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,675. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64.
Montage Gold Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Montage Gold
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.