Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the April 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Evolv Technologies Stock Down 48.6 %
Evolv Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,582. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. Evolv Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.29.
Evolv Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evolv Technologies
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.