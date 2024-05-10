Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the April 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 48.6 %

Evolv Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,582. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. Evolv Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

