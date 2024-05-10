Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Declines By 99.9%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the April 15th total of 1,033,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Petrofac Stock Performance

OTCMKTS POFCF remained flat at $0.15 on Friday. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

