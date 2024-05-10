CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 12.33%.

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CION Investment stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,010. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $648.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.19. CION Investment has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $12.23.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About CION Investment

In other news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 4,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $540,067.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 6,519 shares of company stock worth $70,760 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

