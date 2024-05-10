CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 12.33%.
CION Investment Stock Performance
Shares of CION Investment stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,010. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $648.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.19. CION Investment has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $12.23.
CION Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 77.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About CION Investment
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
