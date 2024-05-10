Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Increases By 16,425.0%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 16,425.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Bluejay Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 1.71% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ BJDX traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,621. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

Bluejay Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:BJDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.10).

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

Featured Stories

