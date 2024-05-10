Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher Sells 8,144 Shares

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 8,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.35, for a total value of C$173,874.40.

Shares of TSE:AGI traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$21.48. 361,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,046. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.80 and a 52-week high of C$22.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of C$374.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7762158 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGI. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.55.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

