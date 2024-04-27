Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 0.8% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.9% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

ACN stock opened at $307.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.68 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,490 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,664 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

