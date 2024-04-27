Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $28.12 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $28,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

