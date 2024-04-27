2,272 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Acquired by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $159.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

