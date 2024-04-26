TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Up 3,390.9% in April

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 3,390.9% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 985,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 51,954 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,140,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 777,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 480,813 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

TSI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. 31,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $4.87.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

