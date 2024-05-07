Craig Hallum Increases Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $22.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZETA traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,616,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $15.90.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 123.59% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $922,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $929,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,895,000 after purchasing an additional 991,678 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 97.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 663,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 327,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.