Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 5,315 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 134.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 464.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VOT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.12. 75,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,882. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.