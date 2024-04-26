TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.850-1.850 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.85 EPS.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.05. 443,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,042. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.06. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $147.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

