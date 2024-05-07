Heather C. Getz Sells 59,848 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) CFO Heather C. Getz sold 59,848 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $56,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,699,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,495.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

BFLY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,454. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $210.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.13 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 179.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Butterfly Network by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 162.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 52,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 32,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.