Heather C. Getz Sells 59,848 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) CFO Heather C. Getz sold 59,848 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $56,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,699,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,495.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Butterfly Network Stock Performance
BFLY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,454. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $210.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.13 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 179.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network Company Profile
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.
