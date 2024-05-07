Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.93

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.93 and last traded at C$12.90, with a volume of 115771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTE

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.50. The stock has a market cap of C$410.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.69, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of C$210.96 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 1.6059783 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.