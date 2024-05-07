USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 490 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 490 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $21,849.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE USNA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.74. 61,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,501. The firm has a market cap of $858.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $69.60.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.35. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $297,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
