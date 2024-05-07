Insider Selling: Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) SVP Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $45,907.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GVA traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.56. 946,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,948. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.39 and a beta of 1.45. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $61.62.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $933.70 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of Granite Construction

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,554,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 378,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the third quarter worth about $978,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

