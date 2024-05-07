Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,165 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,385,457,000 after buying an additional 285,988 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,441,260,000 after acquiring an additional 125,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 62.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,003,423 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,018,847,000 after purchasing an additional 792,896 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $3.26 on Tuesday, hitting $242.47. 1,585,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.71 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

