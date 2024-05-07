MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.10

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 131500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

MedX Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

MedX Health (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.41 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that MedX Health Corp will post 0.0037531 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MedX Health Company Profile

MedX Health Corp develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market.

