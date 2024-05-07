Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 65.40 ($0.82), with a volume of 717821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.80).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.98. The company has a market capitalization of £501.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 29.39, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45.

Insider Activity at Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

In other Cordiant Digital Infrastructure news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page bought 15,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £9,955.40 ($12,506.78). 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

