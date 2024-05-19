Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 1,465 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in Hershey by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,106. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.77. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $267.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.06.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

