Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Makes New $3.30 Million Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 239,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000. Energy Transfer accounts for about 1.8% of Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 77,938 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 230.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 513,989 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,936,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.96. 10,734,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,520,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

