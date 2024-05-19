Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

NYSE:NVO traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,203. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

