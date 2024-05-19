Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,229. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

