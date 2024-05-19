Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AFL traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.46. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $88.41.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,914 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AFL

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.