Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,380 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.89. The company had a trading volume of 581,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,411. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.00. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $170.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

