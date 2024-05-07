Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.30

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.30 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20), with a volume of 100712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.10 ($0.21).

Thruvision Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £25.69 million, a PE ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.08.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

Further Reading

