Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 108.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $163.65. 1,313,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,792. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.08.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

