Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.69 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.01.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,700,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,303. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $95.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 236.95, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.02.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 636,643 shares of company stock valued at $53,475,566. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

