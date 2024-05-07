Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.30

Shares of Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 34290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Orex Minerals Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$6.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Orex Minerals (CVE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Orex Minerals

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern The company also explores for lead and zinc.

