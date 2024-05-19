Marathon Capital Management Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 486.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy makes up 1.6% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,784 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FANG stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.67. 1,011,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,190. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.91. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $211.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.41 and a 200 day moving average of $173.39.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,575 shares of company stock worth $11,491,006 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.95.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

