Marathon Capital Management Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management owned 3.27% of Global Self Storage worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SELF. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Global Self Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new position in Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Global Self Storage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SELF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.84. 62,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,409. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

About Global Self Storage

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is currently 152.64%.

(Free Report)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.