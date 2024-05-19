Marathon Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Marathon Capital Management lessened its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management owned approximately 0.43% of Gladstone Land worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.43. 118,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,452. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $481.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0466 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 933.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

