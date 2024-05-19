Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Zeta Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 221,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ZETA traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $17.42. 1,696,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.12. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZETA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.