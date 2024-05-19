Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2,024.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,804 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 83.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,883,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,564,061. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $98.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2709 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

