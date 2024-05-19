CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,450 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 5.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CECO Environmental stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $24.81. 196,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,104. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.86 million, a PE ratio of 70.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile



CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Featured Articles

