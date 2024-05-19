Marathon Capital Management Has $800,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,773,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,658,000 after buying an additional 200,414 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,732,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,194,000 after purchasing an additional 33,942 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,353,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,419,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,077,000 after purchasing an additional 186,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,716,000 after acquiring an additional 36,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.06. 463,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,505. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.88 and its 200 day moving average is $110.90. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

