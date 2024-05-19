Marathon Capital Management Has $7.93 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,735 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission accounts for about 2.0% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marathon Capital Management owned about 0.15% of Allison Transmission worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 40,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,739 shares during the period. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,345,000 after buying an additional 118,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $75.14. 522,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,502. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.11 and its 200 day moving average is $66.21. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $467,263.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

