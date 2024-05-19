Marathon Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Marathon Capital Management cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,560,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,438,000 after buying an additional 125,242 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $770.00. 1,670,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,174. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $419.80 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $760.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $685.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.