Marathon Capital Management Sells 1,500 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,883,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,722,000 after buying an additional 550,047 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,600,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,737,000 after buying an additional 299,531 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,428,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 789,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 26,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 690,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter.

BCX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 259,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,131. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

