Marathon Capital Management Sells 75,870 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,870 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Blue Bird by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blue Bird by 568.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLBD shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Shares of BLBD traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.08. The company had a trading volume of 631,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,908. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

In other news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $208,575.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $208,575.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $133,003,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,057,597 shares of company stock valued at $133,485,973. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

