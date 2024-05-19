BCGM Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11,000.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.90. The stock had a trading volume of 71,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,862. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $55.32 and a 52-week high of $76.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

